Vladimir Putin

Your feeling is not exactly the same as the reality. You may have all sorts of feelings. You may feel that you are running a high temperature judging by your senses, but this might not be the case. You need a thermometer to know whether you have a fever or not. So, we have nothing out of the ordinary here. I’ll say it again. The legal practice is as follows: if there is a gap in the legislation, a President issues a decree, and the provision is later implemented through a law. Just wait a second. This is number one. Number two is a question: why should we be waiting long to decide on such issues? What will that achieve? According to those who do not have a clear understanding of what is going on or are critical about it, would it be better to spend another six months after the resignation of the government in order to form a new one? Can you imagine what a mess the country will be in? There should never be a gap in power. Never. Everything should be discussed and thought through in advance, in a calm and business-like manner, each step should be prepared, and then the decision should be taken and implemented. We cannot afford to muddle along here. Russia is not Belgium that can stay a whole year without any government.