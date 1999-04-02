Andrey Vandenko
When this team was formed, some noticed, first of all, that you had broken, or at least it was perceived that way, certain rules that you had used to stick to, such as "not to turn your back on your old mates" and not to pay heed to the critics on the Internet, the public opinion, to avoid dismissals of those criticized. This time, the most toxic figures, who had been the most fiercely criticized in the media or social networks, walked away to be replaced by unknowns – that is, information on these people needed to be searched, or, googled.